Rena Cavicchi
Rena Cavicchi died in the Harrisonburg home of her sister, Louise Loe, on July 29, 2020.
She was the eldest daughter of Guido and Frances Cavicchi and was born on Nov. 27, 1935, in New York. Upon graduation from high school, her artistic talent was recognized with the award of a scholarship to study at the Art Students’ League in New York City. She then attended Hunter College in Manhattan where she majored in art and studied under the now famous artists, Robert Motherwell, Richard Lippold and William Baziotes.
For 30 years she was a social worker in the New York City Department of Welfare. She was noted for her tireless dedication to helping her clients, especially children. She retired as a supervisor and began painting once again, creating many beautiful portraits and landscapes.
In addition to her sister, Louise Loe, she is survived by: her sister, Elaine and her husband, Demos Eitzer; her nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Justin Loe, Edward Eitzer and his wife, Maryann, Brian Eitzer and his wife, Liz, Julie Goetz and her husband, Harold; her great-nephews, Andrew, Steven, Arlo, Matthew, Sam and her great-niece, Chloe.
A memorial service will be held in New York at a future date.
Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to the nurses and aides of the Sentara Hospice Team for their kindness and compassion in caring for Rena during her final days.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.