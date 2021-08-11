Renata Lee Ritchie Layman, 67, of Rockingham, Va., died Aug. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Surviving are her husband, Steven W. Layman, whom she married Nov. 4, 1972; and one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Layman of Elizabeth City, N.C.
Renata’s wishes were to be cremated. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853, Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
