Renee Marie Miller
Renee Marie Miller, 52, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Renee was born June 10, 1967, in Fairfax County, Va., a daughter of Willard Lawrence and Pauline Orcutt Lawrence. She was a title agent with VS Title and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jerome.
Renee was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Michael Lawrence. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Miller of Edinburg; two daughters, Lesley Ludwig (Sam Knupp) of Mount Jackson and Savannah Ludwig of Edinburg; a son, Nathan Miller of Edinburg; a sister, Kathy Herandez (Jose) of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Edward Lawrence (Susan) of Mount Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Denise Dellinger of Edinburg and two grandchildren, Riley and Kinley Knupp.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family requests that memorial contributions be made to Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue Department, Conicville Fire Department, National Blood Clot Alliance, and Shenandoah County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.valley.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
