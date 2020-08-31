Reta Mae Harold, 96, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Deer Run, W.Va., on April 5, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Chas C. and Mary (Miller) Hevener.
Reta was a lifetime member of Dayton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Woodmen of the World. Reta will be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she was so proud of.
She was united in marriage on Jan. 26, 1946, to Virgil M. Harold, who preceded her in death on May 22, 1984.
She is survived by three children, Linda H. Simmons of Bridgewater, Charles Harold and wife, Nancy, and Wayne Harold and wife, Sharon, all of Dayton; six grandchildren, Amanda Simmons, Christa Morris and husband, Rodney, Kara Wilkins and husband, Wes, Michael Harold and wife, Holly, Jeremy Harold and wife, Kristi, and Josh Harold and wife, Cierra; and 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gavin and Laney Morris, McKenzie Jackson, Grayson, Whitney, and Parker Harold, Connor and Lauren Harold, and a Nugget on the way.
She was preceded in death by an infant son; son-in-law, Paul R. Simmons; and brothers, Raymond Hevener and Arthur "Jake" Hevener.
A private graveside service will be held at Dayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church, Youth Group, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.
The family wishes to thank everyone for your kindness, thoughtfulness, visits and cards over the years. A special thank you to all of her caregivers at Bridgewater Retirement Community, especially during these last months of restricted visitation. You were her family as well and your loving care will never be forgotten.
