Retha Virginia Kimbrough
Retha Virginia Kimbrough, 72, of Dayton, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Logan, W.Va., on June 17, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Bailey Sr. and Beatrice Toler Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her son, Delbert Kimbrough Jr.; her siblings, Fred Bailey, Charles Bailey, Oscar Bailey Jr., Nancy Spears, Margaret Bryant, Patty Joe Berry, Elizabeth Comer and Jerry Bailey.
Mrs. Kimbrough was a member of the Red Hat Society and had previously been an active member of Ray of Hope Church.
She is survived by her son, Charles Kimbrough and his wife, Lisa, of Rockingham; three grandchildren Mishelle Vickers of Rockingham, Morgan Kimbrough of Rockingham and Mason Kimbrough of Blacksburg; a great-granddaughter, Hadleigh Rogers of Rockingham; her siblings, Verla Green of Alabama, Edith Couch of Alabama and Richard Bailey of Kentucky; the father of her sons, Delbert A. Kimbrough Sr. of Alabama; and her faithful little pooch, Chelsea.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Kite officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Holiday Trails, 400 Holiday Trails Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or campholidaytrails.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.