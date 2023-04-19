Rev. Alfred Fogleman
The Reverend Alfred Fogleman went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1937 in Haw River, NC, and was the son of Walter Parker and Jewel (Murray) Fogleman.
He graduated from Haw River HS in 1955. He worked for 10 years as a supervisor for the FBI Fingerprint Division in Washington D.C. He served in the US Army as an MP from 1957-59. He earned an A.A.S. degree in Engineering from The University of Virginia in 1966, in 1969 he earned a Bachelors of Philosophy from The University of Maryland, and in 1972 he earned a Masters of Divinity from The Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, SC.
As a minister he served numerous churches throughout his career. He first served the Forestville Lutheran Parish in Mount Jackson, VA from 1972- 1976. These churches were St Mary’s Lutheran Church, Solomon Lutheran Church and St James Lutheran Church; he then served Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Sidney, VA from 1976-1986; Redeemer Lutheran Church in McKinley, VA from 1986-1987; St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and School in Culpeper, VA from 1988-1998; and Bethany Lutheran Church from 2000-2017 in Lexington, VA, and New Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Fairfield, VA.
He was a Volunteer Chaplain at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Harrisonburg, VA and Shenandoah County Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, VA from 1972-1976. He was also on The Board of Directors Shenandoah County Sheltered Workshop, New Market, VA, 1975; Assistant Football/Baseball Little League Coach for the VCA in Verona, VA from 1980-1984. He was a former member of The Mount Sidney Ruritan Club. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his recreational time, and attending family sporting events and music programs.
He is survived by four sisters, Peggy Stockard, Mary Jeanette Satterfield, Sue Sykes, and Faye Fogleman; two children, Leah Fogleman (Paul) Owens, and Ronald (Elaine) Fogleman; nine grandchildren, Megan Owens (Daniel) Marinelli, Amanda Owens (Ray) Eppard, Micah (Caitlyn) Owens, Kaitlyn Davis, Ciara Davis, Ashlyn Fogleman, Ronald “Austin” Fogleman Jr., Colby Fogleman, and Krysten Fogleman; twelve great-grandchildren, Darren Clifton Owens, Delilah McPherson Waylon Eppard, Reagan Owens, Malachi Marinelli, Henry Marinelli, Cohen Marinelli, Luke Owens, Jacob Owens, Noah Owens, Braxton Shaw, and Grayson Fleming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo Fogleman; daughter, Dianna Lynn Fogleman; brothers, Odis Fogleman and Bill Fogleman; sisters, Charlene Garner, Maxine Harris, and Nancy Lambert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Sidney, VA, with Reverend Derek Boggs officiating, followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 38, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467, for the Salem Lutheran Church Imagine Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.