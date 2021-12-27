Rev. Charles Kent Reller
Rev. Charles Kent Reller, 87, of McGaheysville, passed away December 22, 2021 at his home. Rev. Reller was born June 2, 1934 in Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Charles Jesse and Caroline Zepp Reller. He served our country in the United States Army, and received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering, a M.S. in Business Administration both from LeHigh University and a B.D. from Union Theological Seminary in Virginia. He Pastored churches in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia, and most recently served as Medical Chaplain at Arlington Treatment Center in Harrisonburg. His love of Jesus Christ defined his life as a Minister and shared that love with many many parishioners.
Rev. Reller was preceded in death by his wife, JaNell Cline Reller. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Stone and husband, Ray; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Margie Reller; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Penrod and husband, Renford; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard and Bonnie Strickler; grandchildren, Brent Stone and wife, Michele, Erica Miller and husband, Jared; great-grandchildren, Andrew Stone, Austin Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rev. Anne Petite will conduct a Funeral service 2:00pm Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private at Mount Pisgah UMC Cemetery in Mount Sidney.
