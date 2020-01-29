Rev. Ernest L. Smith
“Rev. Ernest L. Smith left this earth to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 80.
He is survived by devoted wife, Tamara, along with loving daughter, Elaina, brothers, Richard and John, sisters, Mary, Taze, and Roberta, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
Ernest loved the Lord deeply and never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Christian Church, Elkton, Va. Guests are welcome to come at 10 a.m. to fellowship together.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation could be given to Feed the Children or the Gideons International (Bible ministry.)
17 For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison,
18 as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. (2 Corinthians 4: 17-18) “
