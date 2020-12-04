Rev. Pearl Mae Simms Richardson, 91, of Harrisonburg passed to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
She was born on March 19, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Oma Sanders Simms.
Rev. Richardson was pastor of the Free Pentecostal Church in Harrisonburg for a number of years.
On March 13, 1947, she married Kyle G. Richardson, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2005. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and George Richardson.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Fix and husband, William Fix, and Wanda Dean and husband, Donnie; one brother, Jimmy Simms; six grandchildren, Kyle Richard Fix, Kelly Presley and husband, DuWayne, Jennifer Samanka and husband, Joe, Melissa Richardson, Aaron Richardson and wife, April, and Michael Richardson; six great-grandchildren, Schyler Fix and Jeanette, Garrett Presley, Jacob Samanka, Isaac, Zach and Nathan Richardson; one great-great-grandchild, William (Liam) Fix; several nieces and nephews, and special ladies, Pat and Kay Richardson.
She was loved by countless people and blessed with wonderful neighbors.
She now rests in the arms of our Heavenly Father, until we meet again.
There will not be a visitation.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
