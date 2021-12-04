Rev. Ralph Leon Veney, 82, of New Hope, Virginia and formerly of Detroit, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born June 20, 1939, in Augusta County, Virginia, the son of Albert Franklin Veney and Clairrine Preener (Crawford) Veney. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, a sister Constance Veney, and his wife Mrs. Bettie Elizabeth (Harris) Veney.
Rev. Veney is survived by a sister Jean Organ of Virginia, children Meredith Veney (Wife Dawn) of Maryland, Elizabeth Okoye (Husband John) of New Mexico, Marietta Simpson (Husband Barry) of Virginia, William Veney of Virginia, Priscilla Swan of Michigan, Michael Veney (Wife Alisa) of Michigan, Theresa Harris of Michigan, and Sarah Harris of Arizona. He also leaves behind, to mourn, many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rev. Veney graduated from Martin Luther King High School in Michigan. He attended Lewis Baldwin College of Michigan where he earned his Associates Degree. He also went to U.N.D. where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in business. He was also a graduate of Destiny College of Ministry.
He was assistant Pastor of E.M.A.C. Baptist Church of Utica, Michigan, a member of the Republican Task Force during the Reagan administration and served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked at Dunn & Marvis, a subsidiary of General Motors where he was Vice President for over 25 years. He owned and operated Veney’s Hand Carwash and Reconditioning and Sheffield Janitorial Services in Michigan. He was also a social worker with a focus on helping troubled youth in the public school system.
Visitation for Rev. Veney will be held on Friday, 10th December, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and services on Saturday, 11th December, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Interment will be conducted in a private service at a later date at Mt Tabor United Methodist Church, New Hope, VA.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
