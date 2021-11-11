Reva Gale Shull, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. Reva was born in West Virginia on Feb. 1, 1933, a daughter of the late Polly Ann (Kisemore) and Guy C. Auville.
She worked as a caregiver at Bridgewater Home.
On Oct. 1, 1949, she was united in marriage to Otho A. Shull, who preceded her in death.
Reva is survived by two daughters, Carolyn June Lambert and husband, Alvin, of Bridgewater and Kathryn Ann Howdyshell and husband, Douglas, of Moneta; two sons, Larry Wayne Shull of Mount Solon and Douglas Otho Shull and wife, Lisa, of Bridgewater; sister, Mary Brown of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Jeanette Marie Showalter of Mount Solon, Christina Gale Humphries of Weyers Cave, Christopher Garland Howdyshell of Harrisonburg, Michael Douglas Howdyshell of Harrisonburg, Jeremy Franklin Shull of Mount Solon, Joey Douglas Shull of Bridgewater and Tanya Dawn Shull of Bridgewater; and great-grandchildren, Jason Scott Sorrells, Addison Lynn Sorrells, Corey Humphries, Rollin Comer, Drake Comer, Oliver Garland Howdyshell, Melody Ann Howdyshell, Kealan Joseph Shull, Kylee Ann Shull, Emme Shull, Jayla Kite, Jayda (Peanut) Kite, Mazey Shull, Bear Humphries, Dillon, Garrett Shull and Sadie Shull.
She is also preceded in death by sisters, Eva Hartman, Helen Sites, Susan Cupp, Margaret Anderson and Shirley Miller; and brothers, Richard, Calvin, Golden, Marvin, Harvey, Granville and Stanley Auville.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home with Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
