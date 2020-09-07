Rheda Dove Hartman, 76, of Broadway, died Sept. 5, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Criders and was a daughter of the late William B. and Nellie Dove.
Rheda was a homemaker and a member of Caplinger Methodist Church in Criders. She loved flowers, birds, and visiting national parks, the Outer Banks, and the Smokey Mountains.
On June 27, 1964, she married Boyd Nelson Hartman, who preceded her in death on April 4, 2012.
Surviving are daughters, Alisa Hartman of Broadway, Kelly Hartman of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and Kimberley Wilt and husband, Kevon, of Winchester; grandson, Colin Wilt; brothers, Wendell and Lonnie Dove; sisters, Wilma Caplinger, Jean Hottinger and Carolyn Good and husband, Bob; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Hartman; a sister and two brothers.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Caplinger Cemetery in Criders, where social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Health Foundation by visiting their website, giving.uvahealth.com.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
