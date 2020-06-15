Ricardo Jim Hernandez
Ricardo Jim Hernandez, 51, of Penn Laird, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Rick was born in Albany, N.Y., on June 16, 1968, a son of the late Ivonne Aida (Rivera) and Julio Enrique Hernandez, Jr.
Rick was a loving husband and devoted father who started work early in life by joining his father in the construction industry. He earned his degree in Construction Science at Virginia Tech before venturing into his chosen field of public safety and security where he served the community for over 22 years. He was an active member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren where he had a heart for working with the youth, and was known for his contagious personality.
On July 28, 2008, he was united in marriage to Jill Elaine (Miller) Hernandez, who survives.
Rick is survived by a son, Gabriel Hernandez of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter, Emma Berkey of Penn Laird; four brothers, Bernardo Hernandez and wife, Daisy, of Stuart, Va., Julio Hernandez III and wife, Leah, of Harrisonburg, Va., Charles Hernandez and wife, Kathy, of Palmyra, Va., and Pedro Hernandez and wife, Lori, of Louisa, Va.; uncle, Ricardo Hernandez of Roanoke; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Charles and Kathy Miller of Mount Crawford, VA; and brother-in-law, Michael Miller and wife, Anne, of Rockingham, Va.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the home of Charles and Kathy Miller, 7530 Shady Grove Rd, Mount Crawford. Services will be private.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
