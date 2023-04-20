Richard Allen Lahman passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2023. Richard was born November 1, 1939. He lived most of his life in Rockingham County, working as a farmer, before moving to Leesburg, Virginia late in life.
Richard is survived by his wife Betty Williams Lahman, and three children, Brent Lahman (Greeley, CO), Cynthia Lahman Smith (Ashburn, VA) and Diana Lahman DiBiase (Reston, VA). He has six grandchildren, Martin and Kate Lahman, Isaiah and Kacy Smith, and Amelia and Anthony DiBiase. Richard was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Richard Lahman. He was the son of the late Harold and Evelyn Lahman.
In recognition of Richard’s life, the family would appreciate donations to Mennonite Central Committee (www.mcc.org).
Service arrangements will be private for the family.
