Richard Alan Marks (‘Rich’), 61, of McGaheysville, VA, died peacefully on December 7th, 2021 after a long illness that he fought with incredible strength and resilience. Rich was born in Merrick, NY to the late Robert and Sara Marks on October 4, 1960. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School (Bellmore, NY) in 1978. Rich developed many skills, most self-taught. He was a small business owner and worked as a real estate agent in Florida. He served as a food and beverage manager for a minor league baseball team in Wisconsin. Most of his work-life was spent at Massanutten Great Eastern Resort in Virginia, where he managed a number of restaurants and worked as an Assistant Food and Beverage Manager for the facility. He was also an avid sports fan, rooting on the Miami professional teams and the University of Miami Hurricanes, as well as the New York Mets and Islanders.
Rich will be most remembered as a kind and giving person to friends, relatives and colleagues. He would give the shirt off his back to folks in need. Rich was also a mentor to many young staff at Massanutten providing valuable support and guidance. He leaves to cherish his memory his two older brothers Steven and Michael; sister-in-law Jane, niece Lisa Marks (Brandon Giess); nephew Ronald Marks; closest friend Mark Litz; uncle Abraham Ordover; aunt Barbara Ordover, cousins Mark (Sharon), Diane (Peter) Thomas (Katie and Carolyn), Andrew (Heather), Robin, Helene, Bernard and Scott Ordover; grandniece Lily Marks-Giess and grandnephew Darrell Marks-Giess and many special friends some dating back to high school. Rich also leaves behind his wonderful pet and companion Gibbs who stood beside him for years while he was battling to maintain his health.
In lieu of flowers, food or other gifts, the family asks, if so moved, to please send donations to the University of Virginia Cancer Center in Rich’s memory.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
