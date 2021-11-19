The Honorable Richard Allen Claybrook Jr., (Rick), 69, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at home in Harrisonburg.
He was born on May 13, 1952, in Richmond, Va., and was the son of Elizabeth Claybrook and the late Richard Claybrook Sr.
In his childhood and youth, Rick lived in Colonial Beach, Petersburg, Richmond, and Springfield, Va.
Rick graduated with honors from Bridgewater College in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and received a JD from the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond in 1977.
After working on the campaign for Governor John Dalton, then in Governor Dalton’s office, and two other political jobs, Rick moved to Harrisonburg and practiced law with Larry Kaylor. Rick became Assistant Commonwealth Attorney with David Walsh and then had a solo private law practice. He served as Deputy Commonwealth Attorney with Marsha Garst.
On March 13, 2009, Rick was sworn in as 26th General District Court Judge. Rick retired in 2015 and continued to serve as a substitute Judge until 2020.
Rick was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and also an active member of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club.
Rick is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Claybrook of Harrisonburg, Va.; a sister, Helen Claybrook Loman and husband, Douglas, of Shenandoah County, Va.; two nephews, Tim Loman of Bloomington, Ind., and Paul Loman of New York City; Ann Baker, friend; and numerous cousins.
Rick was selflessly loving, generous, and devoted to his family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Masks will be required. Burial will be private at Solomons Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stained Glass Fund, Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, to Solomons Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Grayson Getz, 6281 Senedo Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847 or to Class of 1974 Scholarship Fund, Bridgewater College, Attention Alumni Office, 402 East College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com. At the family’s request, the casket will be closed.
