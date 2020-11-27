Richard Allen "Dick" Bowman, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home. Richard was born July 10, 1941, a son of the late June (Eagle) and George Jerome Bowman Jr.
He had worked for Smith's Transfer, later retiring from Harrisonburg Motor Express. During retirement he enjoyed relaxing with his beloved dog, Sadie Mae, and enjoyed visits from his grand-dog, Sandy. He was a prankster and was always ready for a good joke.
On March 12, 1960, he was united in marriage to Naomi (Pence) Bowman, who survives.
Richard is also survived by daughters, Tina Lambert and husband, Steve, of Rockingham and Renee Kyger of El Paso, Texas; a son, George Bowman and wife, Pam, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Shauna and husband, Scott, Allen, Matthew and Meygan and a great-granddaughter, Juniper.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Kay.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Sonny Henkel officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
