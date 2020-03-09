Richard Allen Messerley
Richard Allen Messerley, 53, of Rockingham, Va., died March 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 26, 1966, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Lawrence Sr. and Margie Riggleman Messerley.
Richard was a fabricator at Reddy Ice.
Surviving are two sons, Richard Scott Messerley of Jessup, Ga., and Jason Allen Messerley and wife, Amanda, of Warrensburg, Mo.; six grandchildren, Avery, Katrina, Thomas, Arrisa, John and Jacqueline; three sisters, Patricia Morris and husband, Michael, of Grottoes, Debra Morris and husband, Donnie, of Port Republic and Susan Lichliter and husband, Jackie, of Mount Crawford; one brother, Lawerence Messerley Jr. and wife, Linda, of Broadway; and one uncle, James Messerley of Linville.
His body was cremated.
The Rev. Rob Nykamp will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Longs Chapel, 1340 Fridleys Gap Road, Rockingham.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
