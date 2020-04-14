Richard Alvin “Blackie” Fitzwater, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Fitzwater was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of the late John Clarence and Nannie Feddon Fitzwater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Taylor and his siblings, Stanford, David and John W. Fitzwater, Ruby Knupp, Mary Spitzer, Shirley Murphy and Lucille Hensley.
Blackie was employed at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, retiring as a supervisor. He enjoyed boxing, often wearing his black shorts from which his nickname was derived, hunting, fishing and playing sports.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Carolyn Riddle Fitzwater; sons, Joey Fitzwater and Tim Carroll; stepson, Jeff Carroll; daughters, Tammy Redman, Sandra Fitzwater and Toy Sutherly; brother, Gene Fitzwater; sisters, Josie Scott and Lisa Fitzwater; grandchildren, Richard “Cody” Fitzwater, Michael Gregory, Emily Gregory, Amber Taylor, D.J. Sutherly, James Fitzwater, Jennifer Fitzwater and Alex Fitzwater; many great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Steven Liscum.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
