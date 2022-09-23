Richard Alvin Yankey, 81, of Bergton, Va., passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Criders to the late Lewis and Mary Thomas Yankey.
Richard was a welder. He was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church in Criders.
On June 16, 2016, he married the former Patricia Dove, who survives.
Also surviving are one brother, Harold Yankey of Criders; seven sisters, Jean Estep of Fulks Run, Lennis Dove of Timberville, Bernice Keplinger of Criders, Sharon Lantz of Bergton, Linda Stultz of Broadway, Brenda Yankey of Harrisonburg, and Sandra Tutwiler of North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Carroll Yankey, Donald Yankey, and Robert Yankey; and three sisters, Charlotte Crider, Shirley Kuykendall and Carolyn Farmer.
The Rev. Mike Shenk and Dennis Lantz will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Mennonite Church, 21806 Criders Road, Criders, VA 22820.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.