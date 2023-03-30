Richard Brian Miller
On Tuesday, March 28, Richard Brian Miller, of Harrisonburg, passed from his earthly body to the wonderful presence of His Lord Jesus Christ. What he used to know by faith he now knows by sight and rejoices in heaven. He was 79.
Richard “Dick” Miller was born on Sept. 15, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Russell and Ruth Miller, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 8, 1966, he married Carol Ann Price, who survives.
Dick had several great callings in his life--first and foremost was his faith in Jesus. He strongly believed one of his gifts in this life was to teach adult Sunday School classes and he did so for more than 50 years in churches in Pittsburgh, Pa., and then in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg. He taught thousands of lessons over the years--always standing on the Bible as the authority for life. He served as both elder and deacon in several Presbyterian churches during his lifetime. His full bookshelves attest to his love of theology (as well as history, baseball and golf).
Another great calling in Dick’s life was his work in life insurance sales. He started his career in Pittsburgh, Pa. and then, in 1977, relocated his family to continue this work in the Shenandoah Valley. He wholeheartedly believed his role was to help families provide for their own loved ones. Both professionally and personally, he was a well-respected man of integrity and kindness.
The only other calling for Dick was his family; they were his greatest joy. He cherished the times when his family would gather for games, conversation and dinner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their three daughters, Becky Rohlf (husband, Bruce), Jenni Miller and Melissa Jenkins (husband, Brad). He also is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Rohlf and Emma, Lela and Riley Jenkins. His brother, Glenn Miller (wife, Marion) and sister, Marilyn Reininger, also survive.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at First Presbyterian Church in Showker Hall. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Presbyterian Church’s Grow initiative, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
