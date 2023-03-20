Richard ‘Bubba’ Ritchie Jr.
Richard “Bubba” Ritchie Jr., 53, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Ritchie was born March 6, 1970, in Rockingham County and was a son of Harold Richard and Jewel Marie Miller Ritchie of Rockingham.
Richard loved God and served him each week at Morning View Church, where he was a member and served as a greeter and helper in the children’s activities. He accepted Jesus and was baptized in his early teens and had a love for Jesus all his life. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in the Special Education Class. He was involved in the Special Olympics, where he met many lifelong friends and was selected to represent Virginia during the 1987 games in swimming at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He loved sports and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
Having a strong work ethic, Richard worked for Ed and Eileen Heatwole on their dairy farm, Burger King for 20 years, Friendship Industries, Woods Edge and most recently, Shenandoah Livestock Sales. Richard was a friend to all who were blessed to know him, and the community will greatly miss seeing him walking home on Route 42.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Joseph Wayne Ritchie and wife, Misty “Pansy” of Singers Glen and Tanya Martin and husband, David, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; nieces and nephews, Katelyn McCormick, Destiny Ritchie, Michael Martin and Jaiden Ritchie; his best friend, Shelby Lopez; a special aunt, Donna Overton; special buddies, Mason Lopez and Koleson Taylor; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen B. and Edna Tusing Ritchie, John and Catherine Miller, and his stepgrandfather, William Miller, special deaconess, Thelma Showalter and his uncle, Ralph Ritchie.
Pastors Ric Gullman and Ed Heatwole will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lindale Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to WBTX Radio, PO Box 337, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
