Richard C. Pace Jr.
Richard C. Pace Jr., 83, of Rileyville, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Page County Memorial Hospital.
Richard was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Fluvanna County, Va., to the late Richard C. Pace Sr. and Virginia Manley Pace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Patterson Pace; daughter, Lavone Pace Richard; son, Thomas Pace; and stepdaughter, Joan Marie Patterson.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Pace Helsley (Drew) of Edinburg, Va., Karen Szczpanski (Andy) of Missouri, and Kimmy Pierce (Mike) of Missouri; one son, Ricky C. Pace III (Brandi) of Rileyville; one stepson, Scott Childress of Waynesboro; one brother, Roger D. Pace Sr. (Pat) of Edinburg, Va.; and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Richard spent his lifetime in the timber business. He was most recently employed by Leo Eby, Eby Sawmill, out of Pennsylvania. The woods were his home away from home. His love of the timber industry has been passed on to others in the family.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Brighter Days Bible Church, 123 Medical Drive, Mount Jackson, Va., with a meal to follow.
