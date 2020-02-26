Richard Carroll ‘Rick’ Click
Richard Carroll “Rick” Click, 67, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center, where he had resided for over 11 years. He was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 16, 1953, and was a son of Madge Elaine (Long) Click of Bridgewater and the late Carl Edward Click.
Rick was a truck driver. He was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his sister, Vicky Blosser and husband, Glen, of Bridgewater; brother, Michael Click, of Bridgewater; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rob Click and Randy Click, and infant sister, Jeannie Marie Click.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.