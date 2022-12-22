July 13, 1943-December 18, 2022
Richard Charles Tucker Sr., passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, surrounded by loving friends and family. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:00 a.m. at New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Emmett Tucker and Audrey Burroughs Tucker.
Richard “Dickie” was born in Woodstock, Va., on July 13, 1943. He learned the value of hard work at a very young age, milking cattle early mornings before school, and generally helping his family in whatever capacity he could with the many farm and family pursuits. Richard graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy in 1961 and subsequently moved to Maryland for several years while learning the construction trade.
In 1974, he moved his family back home, to 75 scenic acres in Quicksburg, and began forging his own path in the building industry as sole proprietor of Richard C. Tucker Construction. Together, Richard and his wife, Ellen, planned, designed and built many high quality, beautiful homes across the Valley.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Witt Tucker; (son) Richard Charles Tucker Jr. (Anne); grandson, Jack Deegan Tucker; granddaughter, Madilyn Witt Tucker; (daughter) Michelle Tucker and grandsons, William Witt, Tucker Kane and Charles Karcher Scafidi; sisters, Pat Hold (Elvin), Connie Wagner (Manfred), and Donna Reed (Clayton). Richard was loved deeply by his family along with many lifelong friends, and he will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Heishman/Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Shenandoah Valley Academy.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
