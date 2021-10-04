Richard Dale “Dr. Pepper” Warner, 82, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Mr. Warner was born March 20, 1939, in Circleville, W.Va., and was a son of the late William Boyd Warner Sr. and Evelyn Mae Teter Justice.
He began driving a truck at the age of 16 and retired from trucking at the age of 72. He drove 35 years for Howell Metal. He was a member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 30, 1972, he married Peggy Sue Hedrick Warner, who passed away Oct. 1, 1997.
Surviving are his children, Richard Lynn “Fudie” Warner and wife, Greta, of Rockingham, Thomas C. Warner of Rockingham and Dale Allen Warner and wife, Thelma, of Broadway; siblings, Maxine Stanbaugh of Carlisle, Pa., Merle Justice of Harrisonburg, Robert Justice of Bridgewater, Faye Fulk of Broadway, Mary Alice McCall of Dandridge, Tenn., Margaret Henry of South Carolina and Thomas A. Warner of Moyers, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Shavon Warner and Amanda Warner.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Warner was preceded in death by a brother, William “Booty” Warner; and a grandson, Cherokee Hunter Warner.
Pastor Linda Waggy will conduct a funeral service Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
The family request that you dress casual.
Friends are welcome to visit the funeral home Thursday to view and sign the register book from 12 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.