Richard David Sellers, 83, of Elkton, Va., passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at a medical facility in South Carolina, after a brief illness. David was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Russell A. Sellers and Virginia L. Sellers.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William A. Sellers. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Colleen Shifflett Sellers; a son, Daniel K. Sellers of Penn Laird, Va.; a daughter, Bonnie Sellers Lomboy, and a son-in-law, Carl T. Lomboy, of Anderson, S.C.; 3 grandchildren, Jason R. Lomboy of Atlanta, Ga., Jonathan A. Lomboy of Austin, Texas, and Jacquelyn Lomboy Ungerleider of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a sister, Mary Anne Sandridge of Harrisonburg, Va.
David served for 6 years on the Rockingham County School Board and was a marketing manager at Westinghouse in Verona and later went into sales for that organization. He traveled extensively to South America and Europe. Following retirement, he was a partner in a specialized trucking firm. In David’s early days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later in life he became an expert wood worker mastering his skills at carving duck decoys.
He was member and deacon of Brown Memorial United Church of Christ in McGaheysville, Va. He most recently attended First Baptist Church of Elkton.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Elkton. Burial services will be private.
