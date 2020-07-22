Richard (Dick) Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on May 24, 2020.
The memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Front Royal Presbyterian Church in Front Royal, Va. The service may be viewed live at https://frontroyalpresbyterianchurch.online.church/ or the following day at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgMX5GeaHblqPbhYpjH4RGg/ .
