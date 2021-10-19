Richard “Dick” Hirsh of Mount Jackson, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Sentara Hospital in Harrisonburg. Richard was born June 10, 1942, the youngest son of 11 children to Edgar and Gertrude Doll Hirsh.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and on Aug. 3, 1963, he married the former Elenora “Ellie” Tusing, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Sandra Knapik of Glen Allen, Va.; a son, M. Stadden Hirsh of New Market; a grandson, Chad Knapik of Richmond; two granddaughters, Alaina Cline of New Market, Va., and Molly Knapik of Charlotte, N.C. Surviving also are a brother, Frederick Hirsh: a twin sister, Elva Brown and sister, Leslie Huddleston.
His body has been donated to science. A memorial service will be held outside at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shepherds Hand Care of Mt. Zion Lutheran, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, VA 22844 or to the Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue Department.
