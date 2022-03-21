Richard “Dick” Lee Gilkerson, 92, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mr. Gilkerson was born on January 10, 1930 in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Alpha Lee and Estella Alice Higgs Gilkerson. He retired after 40 years from Wilson Trucking where he was the assistant terminal manager. He was an avid baseball player and fan, having played in Detroit in their farm league system and locally for the Linville Patriots as a left-handed pitcher. For many years, he organized Linville United Methodist Church’s Saturday morning BBQ chicken sales, which used his personal recipe. He loved spending time with his family. Dick enjoyed planting and tending to a large vegetable garden each year. He was a member of Linville United Methodist Church.
On December 4, 1964, he married Shirley Mae Holloway Gilkerson who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Suzy Benedict and husband Steve, Joe Gilkerson and wife Ann, Tony Gilkerson and wife Donna, Bobby Gilkerson and wife Scarlotte, Lisa Ashburn and husband Tim; brother, Harold Gilkerson; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilkerson was preceded in death by a son, Rick Gilkerson; siblings, Carlos Gilkerson, Faye Fries; and a granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Gilkerson.
The Reverend Doctor Patricia Meadows will conduct a memorial service on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Linville United Methodist Church. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home. Friends may view and sign the register book beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linville United Methodist Church, c/o Barbara McHone, 1161 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
