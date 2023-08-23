Richard Eugene "Dick" Fansler, 80, of Broadway, passed away Aug. 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH.
He was born Sept. 18, 1942, in Harrisonburg to the late Floyd Arnold and Mary Lama Fansler.
Richard was a contractor/owner of RE Fansler Construction.
On Oct. 26,1963, he married the former Brenda Kay Ritchie, who survives.
He is also survived by a son, Jerry and wife, Teresa Fansler of Broadway; daughter, Julie Price of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Brandon Heishman (Josh) Travis Heishman (Natalie), Shannon Price, Robert “Bob” Whetzel (Claire) and Bryan Whetzel; great-grandchildren, Kloe Whetzel, Laurel Heishman, Hula Girl, Jewel Litten and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, Floyd Allen Fansler, and son-in-law, Jeff Price.
Pastor Andy Seastrom will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.