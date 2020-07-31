Richard Eugene Dove
Richard Eugene Dove, 86, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away July 29, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Bergton, and was a son of the late Nora Dove Lantz and stepson of the late Grant Lantz.
Richard was a welder at Broadway Metal Works before retiring. He was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. He was a truck driver and liked gardening.
In September 1953, he married the former Clara Faye Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Bradley Dove of Fulks Run; one daughter, Sharon Whetzel of Broadway; grandchildren, Wendy Sarhan and husband, Mark, of Mobile, Ala., Samantha Smith and husband, Jonathan, of North Carolina, Cindy Dove of Fulks Run and Rebecca Dove Faitley of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Alexis Babb, Madyson Babb, Daelyn Fairley and Raven Stevenson; one brother, Donnie Lantz and wife, Dorothy, of Petersburg, W.Va.; one sister, Wilma Mongold and husband, Robert, of Blountville,Tenn.; and one special aunt, Mary Carr of Bergton.
His son, Jeff Dove, preceded him in death.
Pastor Scott Budde will conduct a funeral service 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Carmel U.B.C. Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Friends may view and sign the register book Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.