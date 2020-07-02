Richard Everett Simmers, 78, of Wardensville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Simmers was born May 5, 1942, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late George William and Zorphia Ellen (Knicely) Simmers Sr.
He retired after a lengthy career as a painter. Most recently, he worked with Sidney Allman and Black Brothers Painting. Richard was an excellent carpenter and built his own home. He enjoyed watching and feeding hummingbirds. Mr. Simmers was a family man and loved spending time together with his family.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Mary Judy.
In addition to his companion, Richard is survived by his children, Angela Nelson and James Simmers, both of Tennessee; stepchildren, Mary Ann Knight and husband, Johnny, of Rockingham, Joanne Mallow of Riverton, W.Va., Martha Sager and husband, Thomas, of Baker, W.Va., Debbie Grogg of Mathias, W.Va., and Shannon Judy and wife, Hazel, of Mathias, W.Va.; siblings, Carolyn Dickenson of Bridgewater, Patricia McDaniel of Florida, Donnie Simmers and wife, Cindy, of Bridgewater and Roger Simmers and companion, Jerry Roston, of Dayton; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings, George W. Simmers Jr., Charles Simmers, Ronald Simmers, Linda Allman and Shelva Simmers; and a niece, Crystal Simmers.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Briery Branch Cemetery with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
There will be no formal visitation with the family present, however friends may view and sign the register book on Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to offset burial expenses.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
