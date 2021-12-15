Richard Franklin Evick, 83, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Mr. Evick was born on May 16, 1938 in Franklin, West Virginia and was a son of the late William Fred and Mary Edith Hoover Evick. He was a self taught musician, playing in numerous bands throughout the years including, blue grass, country and rock. He also loved woodworking, was an avid gardener and farmer who loved the land. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. His passion in life was helping others.
On July 12, 1958, he married Julia Evick who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kathy Hartman, Doris Martin and husband Jeff, Melissa Evick; siblings, Ernest “Cody” Evick and wife Helen, Nina “Jody” Olkowski and husband Ed, Charles “Bennie” Evick and wife Mary Alice; grandchildren, Ashley Gao, Brandon Martin, Brittney Bacon, Chelsey Boutilier; and great-grandchildren, Luke Martin, Addison Martin, and Baby Reese Bacon, due this month.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Evick was preceded in death by three sisters, and three brothers.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present and all other services will be private due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6001. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
