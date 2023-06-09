June 17, 1945 - June 5, 2023
Richard (Rich) West passed away in Sentara Hospital RMH, following eight days in their Comfort Care Program. At his side were his son, Joshua Beach West (Josh), and Judy Hottle West. His dear friend, Frederick L. Coolidge (Fred) had been by his side day and night for a week after flying here from Colorado, as had Josh who flew in from California. At the time of his passing, Fred was preparing Rich’s home to accommodate a hospital bed. Rich was a kind, generous, and loving man who had friends and colleagues who cared deeply for him.
Rich received his BA degree in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley and his PhD from the University of Michigan in 1977. Professor West joined James Madison University in 1977. He formally retired in 2010 and was awarded the title Professor Emeritus. He remained active in research, receiving a major grant ($999,000) from the John Templeton Foundation for his work on rational thinking during 2013-2015. He received the Madison Scholar Award in 1996 and 2010.
Born in Delaware, he moved as a young child to El Cerito, CA where he lived until moving to Ann Arbor, MI for graduate studies. Rich is survived by his son, Josh and life partner, Anna Striker, and nephew, Kelly Haskell. He was married to Judy Hottle West in 1978 and although divorced, they remained as close and devoted companions. He was predeceased by his parents, Marion Fuller West and Frank Beach West; sister, Susan West Haskell; and brother Allan West.
The West family was one filled with scholars. His grandfather, Willis Mason West, was a noted author of many history textbooks. The West women of that generation were very much non-traditional as all held advanced degrees. Rich’s mother also earned her master’s degree. In addition to being academically oriented, they were a wee bit eccentric, a trait Rich shared. One female relative was an owner of a car when they were a bit of a novelty. However, she never mastered using the reverse gear, and resolved the problem by having doors installed on both ends of the garage. Rich’s parents lived in a lovely home in Berkeley Hills and his dad had his PhD. Nonetheless, Marion would lovingly darn Frank’s socks, and for over 2O years, packed him the exact same lunch to take to his job at Shell Oil. Rich was quite frugal with himself but generous to others. He was also very concerned about his friend’s safety and gifted them flashlights often several times. This may account for the twenty-three flashlights found in his home.
Rich was a world-renowned cognitive psychologist. He was the author of over 70 scientific papers and was routinely among the highest cited scholars at JMU. He is the coauthor of the book, The Rationality Quotient: Toward a Test of Rational Thinking, published by MIT Press in 2016. His work has had international impact in two areas: the psychology of reading, and the study of individual differences in rational thought. His work on reading in the 1980s with colleagues is part of the foundational research behind the recent reading curricular reforms taking place in over two dozen states. His work on rational thinking introduced the field to the importance of looking at individual differences in rational thought, which had become a neglected area. His work establishing this insight was published in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, one of the most prestigious publications in cognitive psychology and has been cited in over 6400 scientific papers. He is the coauthor of the first comprehensive rational thinking test, the Comprehensive Assessment of Rational Thinking.
Rich’s friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Duck Run Natural Cemetery, 1886 Windswept Lane, Penn Laird on Saturday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m. If you wish to make a donation in Rich’s memory, you may do so at the Nature Conservancy website, preserve.nature.org.
Condolences can be made at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.