Richard Grayson McDonaldson
Richard Grayson McDonaldson, 71, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Willow Estates. Richard was born July 30, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Myrtle and Ralph McDonaldson.
He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren. He worked at Dupont as an electrician for 34 years, retiring in 2002. Richard enjoyed restoring cars and going to the lake with his camper and boat. He also enjoyed playing a game of pool with anyone who was up to the challenge.
On July 7, 1968, he married Joyce Baugher McDonaldson, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son, Brian K. McDonaldson and his wife, Tami; two daughters, Sonya Stroop and her husband, Steve, and Pamela Dennison and her husband, Wes; seven grandchildren, Devin McDonaldson, Danielle Hizer and her husband, Seth, Colton Stroop, Noah Stroop, Lillee Stroop, Chase Dennison and Sabrina Dennison; brother, Lawrence McDonaldson; and close friends, Junior and Jamie Marshall.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Kyger funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Robert Via officiating. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens following the service.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
