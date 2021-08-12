RICHMOND -- Richard Hilton “Dick” Collins departed this life on Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 86 from congestive heart failure. He was born at home in Churchville, Va., on Dec. 4, 1934, the youngest of five children born to Roy Nicholas and Mary Ervine (Rawley) Collins.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 31 years, Shirley (Graham) Collins on Oct. 18, 1987. He was also predeceased by his siblings and their wives, Howard Lindbergh and Norma (Gwin) Collins, John Rawley and Geraldine (Bailey) Collins, Jared Nelson and Rita (Mullenax) Collins, and his brother-in-law, Francis Leo “Bud” Whitson.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Josephine (Collins) Whitson of Deerfield, Va.; and his daughters, Pamela Ritter and husband, Michael, and Patricia King and husband, Jonathan, all of Richmond. He is also survived by four grandchildren, English Riley and husband, Mike of Richmond, Ralston King and wife, Betts of Richmond, Graham Ritter of New York and Bryce Ritter of Richmond. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Preston Wiltshire King, William Betts “Buck” King, and Luke Edward Riley, all of Richmond; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick graduated from Churchville High School in 1952 where he was a basketball and baseball standout. He also completed one year of post graduate studies at Staunton Military Academy in 1954 before beginning his career at Kroger Grocery Stores and Southern Electric in Staunton, Va. He and Shirley married on April 21, 1956.
In the summer of 1965, he moved his young family from Churchville to Harrisonburg in order to establish Electrical Wholesalers. He sold it to retire Dec. 1, 1987. Harrisonburg was his beloved home where he would live and love for 55 years.
In his 22 years in business, he was named the 1986 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce; contributed multiple full-ride scholarships to JMU; held numerous offices in PTA’s, the Virginia Coon Hunters Association, and the Western Virginia Bear Hunters Association; and served on a task force for Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries. His love of a good dog, any kind of hunting, and the great outdoors was prevalent his entire life.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Union Presbyterian Church, 1471 Union Church Road, Churchville officiated by The Rev. Judy Hensley with interment in the church cemetery. A light catered reception will follow.
Pallbearers will be Ralston King, Graham Ritter, Bryce Ritter, Mike Riley, Nick Collins, Ken Whitson, Denny Whitson, and Randy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life may make a contribution to the Collins Center, which was created as a result of Shirley’s death, to aid domestic violence and abuse, at 217 South Liberty St., #205, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526 or a charity of choice.
Bear Funeral Home in Churchville is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
