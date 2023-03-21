Richard Hersh Tusing, 65, of Timberville, Va., passed away March 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Clayton and Marcella Driver Tusing.
Richard was a truck driver for Cave’s Trucking. He also enjoyed dirt car racing.
On Feb. 14, 2001, he married the former Deborah Armentrout, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Richard Allen Tusing and wife, Crysi, of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Gracelyn Rose Tusing and Jeremiah Mitchell; stepchildren, Stacey Bridge of Staunton and Jesse Bridge of Quicksburg; one brother, Michael Tusing and wife, Chiquita, of Timberville; and one stepgrandchild, Parker Bridge.
The body was cremated and there will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.