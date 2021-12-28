Richard I. Haxton passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, peacefully in the care of Fahrney-Keedy skilled nursing facility in Boonsboro, Md.
Richard was born in National Homeopathic Hospital in June 1924, to Irving and Frances P. (Wayland) Haxton. In 1943, he joined the Army of the United States as an infantryman in Baltimore and was separated in Ft. Meade in 1945. He served in Italy most of that time, serving as a switchboard operator (650 mos.) and lineman for the 91st div, 362nd inf.
At the end of the war, Richard returned to Washington, D.C. and attended George Washington University, graduating with a degree in Psychology. While living here he was introduced to his future wife, Phyllis Rainaud by Phyllis' brother, Ric Rainard. Phyllis and Richard married in 1950 and remained so until Phyllis' death in 2015. Richard and Ric continued to be best friends for 70 years. Ric fondly remembers their travels together, exploring beaches, mountains, and rivers.
Richard worked for the Bell System and later AT&T in Washington, D.C. until his retirement. He enjoyed anything on rails, whether it was trains or streetcars. Richard and Phyllis also traveled extensively throughout their marriage. He was a lifetime member of the ARRL and the Bible Fellowship Net. His skills as a HAM radio operator led him and Phyllis to perform Christian Mission work around the world.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Phyllis and eldest son, Walter Haxton. He is survived by his children, Joan Kanter and husband, Mitchel Kanter Sr., Audrey Whipp, Calvin Haxton, and wife, Harriet Haxton; and grandchildren, Jinnie Whipp, Wendy Kanter and husband, Paul Halliday, Mitchel Kanter Jr., and wife, Rozelle Botes Kanter; and great-granddaughter, Waverly Halliday.
Richard’s final resting place will be at the National Military Cemetery in Culpepper, Va.
Richard and Phyllis faithfully attended church everywhere they lived. Richard and Phyllis were members of First Presbyterian Church while living in Harrisonburg, Va. Even while under the care of others, Richard used his walker or wheelchair to hear God's Word when it was offered. People wishing to honor Richard’s lifelong commitment to hearing God's message for us are encouraged to make an offering in Richard's name to the Shepard's Chapel broadcast at Shepherd's Chapel, PO Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736, United States 800-643-4645.
