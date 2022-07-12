Richard James Juarez, 70, of Broadway, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Richard (“Rick”) was born in Washington, D.C., in 1951 and was the son of the late Ricardo and Madeline Lucille Geary Juarez.
He was predeceased by a sister, Peggy, and a brother, Bob.
Rick graduated from George Washington H.S. in 1970 and from the University of Virginia in 1974 with a BA, with distinction, in International Relations and in 1975 with a Masters in Education. He began his career that fall at Turner Ashby High School, where he taught World History and coached. He assisted with football and was a head coach of the wrestling and debate teams, where he was very successful.
He was inducted into the Turner Ashby Hall of Fame by the class of 2012. As a debate coach, his teams won five state titles. As a wrestling coach, he logged many wins and coached his team to the first District title in wrestling in 1991. He won two more District titles in ’93 and ’94. Rick was a competitive spirit and loved the years he spent in the classroom and coaching. He transferred to Broadway High School in 1998, where he continued to coach wrestling, retiring in 2010.
Rick’s great loves were traveling, collecting souvenirs from those travels, attending baseball games, both major and minor league, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Anne Webb Juarez, he is survived by a son, Robert Juarez (Mimi) of Fairfax; a daughter, Elizabeth Allen of Atlanta; and three grandsons, Grafton Allen, Sterling Juarez, and Grant Juarez.
The family would like to thank the staff of Shenandoah Terrace for the loving care they bestowed on him during the final months of his life as well as to Kindred Hospice for their care of Rick in his final days.
His body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, attend a baseball game in Rick’s honor. He would approve!
Condolences may be shared at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
