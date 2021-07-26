Richard Jefferson Bing
Richard Jefferson Bing, 67, of McGaheysville, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021.
Richard is survived by his wife, Gina Cutamora Bing; his daughter, Rachel Bing; and son, Matthew Bing.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
