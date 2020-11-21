Richard K. Kelly, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Richard was born July 3, 1954, at Ft. George G. Meade, Fort Meade, Md., and was the son of the late, Richard F. and Roberta M. Kelly.
After traveling as a military family, they settled in Petersburg, Va. Richard was a graduate of Petersburg High School in 1972 and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976, with a B.S. Degree in Education. After graduation, Richard went on to teach Industrial Cooperative Training (ICT) at Fort Defiance High School. After teaching for 6 years, Richard went into business for himself doing home improvements and painting. He was a proud supporter of Harrisonburg High School Athletics and for many years was the face of athletic concessions.
On Nov. 12, 1977, he married Martha Sager. Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Martha; their daughter, Heather Kelly of Grottoes; two grandchildren, William Higgins and Kaitlyn Higgins; two brothers, Dave Kelly of Colonial Heights and Doug Kelly and wife, Jackie, of Colonial Heights; sister, Diane Perkinson and husband, R. Bryan, of Williamsburg; brother-in-law, David Sager; former sister-in-law, Dana Landacre, both of Harrisonburg; close family friend, Marilyne Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Danny Sager.
He was an avid fisherman who loved to spend the quiet early morning hours on the Shenandoah River, and was a lifelong Hokies fan. He enjoyed building and tinkering almost as much as he loved his perfectly manicured lawn. His quick wit and infectious personality will surely be missed.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov, 21, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, IL, 60601, or at MDA.org.
Condolences may be share at kygers.com.
