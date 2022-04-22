Richard Lanse Knight, 76, a resident of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Knight was born Jan. 6, 1946, in Rockingham, Va., to the late Helen Virginia Hottinger and Ernest Sterile Knight.
He was previously employed as a self-employed truck driver and a driver for Rocco Feed, but was most recently employed at the Rockingham County Landfill. He was an avid collector and fixer of lawn mowers. He was a longtime member of Penn Laird Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Knight is survived by his daughters, Anna King and fiancé, Corey Parr, of Weyers Cave, Tracy Caplinger and husband, Anthony, of Elkton, Va., and Rebecca “Becky” Taylor and companion, Jeremiah Campbell, of Ruckersville, Va.; four stepchildren; siblings, Larry Knight, Ray Knight and Jerry Knight; grandchildren, Dalton Knight, Daniel King, Tristian “T.J.” Taylor, Haley Whitesel, Nicole King, Stephanie Caplinger, Braxton Taylor, Christy’anna Taylor and Shane Moon; great-grandchildren, Skylar Reign Sours, Landon Michael Cordell Sours; and his former wife, Rose Marie Beasley.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Comer Knight; a son, R.J. Knight; and his siblings, Nelson Knight, Jimmy Knight, Lawrence Knight and Mickey Knight.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jimmy Kite officiating.
Friends may view and sign the register book on Sunday, April 24, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.