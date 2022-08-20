Richard Larry Harmon, 80, of Charlottesville Virginia, passed away on August 1, 2022, at The Laurels of Bon Air, Virginia. Born on October 19, 1941, Larry was the son of Douglas T. and Lenna H. Harmon of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother James C. Harmon; and infant son Richard L. Harmon. Larry is survived by his daughter Carole H. Williams and her husband Darin; his son Douglas T. Harmon and his wife Amy; grandsons Evan C. Delaney and partner Jessica Bourque, and Matthew H. Harmon, and great-granddaughter, Lillia E Delaney, all of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Growing up in the Shenandoah Valley, Larry graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1960 and then attended Bridgewater College. He was a lifelong member of St. Michaels United Church of Christ in Bridgewater, Va., and a member of the AF & AM Eureka Lodge 195.
In mid-life Larry made Charlottesville, Va., home where he eventually retired from a career in sales management. Larry was devoted to his family and his family of friends. He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness and his easy smile by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held for Richard "Larry" Harmon at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Michaels United Church of Christ in Bridgewater, Va. He will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGayheysville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Hope Foundation in memory of Richard L Harmon c/o Hospice of Virginia 2235 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond VA 23230.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
