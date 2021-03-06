Richard Lee Allman, 71, of Mount Crawford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
He was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Rockingham County, and is the son of Nellie F. Chandler of Dover, Del. and the late Walter Earl Allman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda V. Smith Allman; daughter, Alisa Ford (John); son, Randall Allman; brothers, Sid Allman, James Allman and Walter Allman; sisters, Judy Andrews (Jimmy), Debbie Marized and Kay Carter; stepdaughter, Kim Smith; stepson, Robert Smith; four aunts, Barbara, Evelyn, Betty and Linda; a special nephew, Gary Allman (Chrissy) and their children; several nieces and one nephew; Phyllis Utt, who help to raise him, and good friends, Junior Showalter, Reba Poling and Stella Ringgold.
A cousin who was like a brother, Ray Eavers, preceded him in death.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 (today), at Harrisonburg VFW Post #632. Those in attendance are ask to wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.