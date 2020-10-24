Richard Lee “Beaver” Shafer, 41, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 13, 1979, and was a son of the late Roger Lee Sr. and Glenda Jane “Janie” Reedy Shafer.
Mr. Shafer previously worked at French’s Auto Parts. Beaver liked listening to country music and his favorite pastime was fishing.
Surviving are his daughter, Angel Shafer of New Market; brother, James “Buckwheat” Shafer and wife, Tara, of Singers Glen; sister, Lisa Lonas of Basye, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Cubbage Shafer; two brothers, Roger “Porky” Shafer, Jr. and Bobby Shafer, and a sister, Holly Sue Shafer.
Interment will be private at Stony Creek Cemetery in Shenandoah County.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
