Richard Lee Meadows, 66, of Crimora, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence. Born Oct. 4, 1955, in Harrisonburg, he was a son of Mozell G. (Marshall) Meadows and the late Elmer R. Meadows Jr.
Prior to retirement, Richard worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Crimora United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Gary Meadows of Crimora.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery, 100 Elk Run Drive, Elkton with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Crimora United Methodist Church, 1691 New Hope and Crimora Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.