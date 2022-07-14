Richard Lee Pratt Sr., 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born April 8, 1942, in Maryland, and was a son of the late Alford W. and Virginia Leona Davis Pratt.
On Jan. 11, 1992, he married Alice Knott Pratt, who survives. He will be fondly remembered as being an avid hunter and fisherman and for his love of camping.
He is also survived by his children, Leona Snelling and husband, Danny, of Harrisonburg, Roberta Allman and husband, Phil, of Dayton, Richard Lee Pratt Jr. and Yvonne Will, both of Mount Solon; stepchildren, Tonya Poole of Mount Crawford and Jane Moyer and husband, Chad, of Stanley; a brother, Howard Pratt and wife, Jessie, of Broadway; a sister, Linda Nesselrodt and husband, Jarrett, of Harrisonburg and sister-in-law, Barbara Pratt of Broadway.
Richard is also survived by seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Robert Pratt, and a granddaughter, Amber Marie Botkin.
Per Richard's request, there will be no memorial services. Visitors are welcome at his home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and or Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
