Richard Lee Redifer, 71, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Richard was born Jan. 12, 1950, a son of the late Alda Belle (McCary) and Richard Rodney Redifer.
He had worked for River Hill Farms, Kawneer for over 22 years, and Skyline Building Systems for eight years. He was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. Richard was an avid horseman, a loving father and grandfather, a founding member of the Virginia Percheron Association, Virginia Draft Horse and Mule Association, lifetime member of the American Percheron Association, and the Old Dominion Draft Horse and Mule Association.
Richard is survived by his companion of over 30 years, Linda M. Roadcap of McGaheysville, and her children, Gina Sheets and husband, Johnny, and Jerry Roadcap; mother of his children, Carolyn Buracker Moore of Grottoes; daughter, Mary Dean and husband, John, of Grottoes; son, Richard Lee Redifer II and companion, Cheryl Sgarrella, of McGaheysville; sister, Elizabeth Lam of Elkton; brother, Charles Redifer and companion, Sharon Ratzsch, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Dylan Richards, Jordon Redifer, Camren Dean and Ashlynn Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a twin sister, Mary Lee Redifer; granddaughter, Bryann Cole Dean; and brother-in-law, Danny Lam.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects or at the home anytime.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Church Cemetery in Port Republic.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sentara RMH Critical Care for their attentive care and support during Richard's stay.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
