Richard Lee “Woody” Dickenson, 59, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at Advent Health Celebration Hospital. He was born Sept. 14, 1961, to Jack Richard Puffenbarger and Joyce Irene Dickenson Custer in Harrisonburg, Va.
He worked as a Golf Cart Mechanic in Sales and Services.
Richard “Woody” is survived by his loving family; best friend and loving wife, Angela Phillips Dickenson of Kissimmee, Fla.; son, Cody Lee Dickenson of Kissimmee, Fla.; bonus son, Dustin Tyler Murphy of Kissimmee, Fla.; daughter, Cherish Renae Phillips of Conway, Ark.; bonus daughter, Jessica Nicole Murphy of Kissimmee, Fla.; sisters, Rhonda Custer of Broadway, Va.; Milly (Steve) Stanley of Verona, Va.; brother, Clint (Vanessa) Custer of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandson, Clark Cutler of Conway, Ark.; granddaughters, Caydence Cutler of Conway, Ark.; Taylor Malone of Kissimmee, Fla.; uncles, Joynie Dickenson of Harrisonburg, Va.; Lloyd Dickenson of Harrisonburg, Va.; aunt, Jovita Grogg of Harrisonburg, Va.; nephews, Matthew and Chase Custer; nieces, Allison Ritchie and Taylor Stanley. Also surviving are his two great-nieces and great-nephew; special cousins, Donna Puffenbarger and Judy Puffenbarger of Sebring, Fla. He is also survived by many in-laws and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Irene Dickenson Custer and Jack Richard Puffenbarger; grandparents, Lloyd and Bessie Dickenson.
Woody had such a love for life, he had a heart of gold and loved spending time with his family and friends. The happiest moments of his life were with family and friends, his love for his wife and children was beyond words. His greatest joy of all was being called PAPA, not one moment would go by that he wouldn’t be there for his grandbabies. He was a great friend to so many and was so caring and loved. He loved to hunt and fish, always working on something or grilling, a true pit master. Woody leaves behind a legacy of goodness and love, he leaves behind the meaning of what it is to have a heart of gold. Woody will be laid to rest “in the hills” of Home in Virginia.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullefh.com.
McMullen Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.